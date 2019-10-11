Clear

Storm Shelters ribbon cutting

Two new storm shelters opening today

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 8:04 AM
Updated: Oct 11, 2019 8:04 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events