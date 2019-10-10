News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Decatur police seek suspect in robbery at Metro PCS
Full Story
Keel Mountain Volunteer Fire Department buys new CPR training devices
Keel Mountain Volunteer Fire Department buys new CPR training devices
Posted: Oct 10, 2019 7:57 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2019 7:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
73°
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Florence
Few Clouds
69°
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
72°
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
73°
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
75°
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Dozens of arrests made in North Alabama with federal drug agents, local law enforcement
Mazda-Toyota says hiring process in Huntsville is unique and specially tailored
Huntsville police: Arab man killed in Memorial Parkway, Hobbs Island Road crash
Huntsville named most affordable place to live in America
Superintendent: Muscle Shoals High School coach on paid administrative leave
'I know he's in heaven:’ Family prepares to bury Limestone County toddler killed in hot car
A high school is ditching gendered homecoming roles and is crowning 'Homecoming Royalty' instead
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Family of Alabama man charged with murder says they warned police
Local, federal officials conducting law enforcement operation across North Alabama
Councilman: Huntsville's MidCity to cost $500 million more than expected
Community Events