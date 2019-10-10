News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Drought monitor shows slight improvements in North Alabama
Full Story
First Black Fighter Pilot Honored
A GA man was honored for his service in WWII.
Posted: Oct 10, 2019 8:41 AM
Updated: Oct 10, 2019 8:41 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Overcast
69°
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
71°
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
70°
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
69°
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
70°
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville police: Arab man killed in Memorial Parkway, Hobbs Island Road crash
Local, federal officials conducting law enforcement operation across North Alabama
Huntsville named most affordable place to live in America
Superintendent: Muscle Shoals High School coach on paid administrative leave
Dozens of arrests made in North Alabama with federal drug agents, local law enforcement
Huntsville police: Crash that killed cyclist on Wall Triana now a criminal investigation
Mazda-Toyota says hiring process in Huntsville is unique and specially tailored
Huntsville emergency crews locate unconscious hiker in Monte Sano State Park
'I know he's in heaven:’ Family prepares to bury Limestone County toddler killed in hot car
Neighbors fear for safety after another shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
Community Events