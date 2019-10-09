Clear
10/09/19 Evening Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 6:00 PM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
