News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: 1 person killed in Memorial Parkway, Hobbs Island Road wreck
Full Story
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory
View Alerts
First Lady Breaks Ground on Tennis Pavilion
The first lady announced the beginning on construction on a new tennis pavilion at the White House.
Posted: Oct 9, 2019 8:10 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 8:10 AM
Posted By: Jalen Hereford
Huntsville
Clear
60°
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
58°
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
64°
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
57°
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
66°
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Superintendent: Muscle Shoals High School coach on paid administrative leave
‘Our sweet boy:’ Mom of Fayetteville High student killed in crash shares gratitude, forgiveness
Huntsville police searching for suspect in Sunday murder
Huntsville woman killed in two-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane
Update: Bicyclist killed in Madison County wreck
Neighbors fear for safety after another shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
Huntsville emergency crews locate unconscious hiker in Monte Sano State Park
Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash, vehicle fire on I-565 near Mooresville Road
Volunteer fire chief in Marshall County arrested over stolen funds
Friends remember Sparkman High School senior killed in weekend wreck
Community Events