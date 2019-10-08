Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville emergency crews locate unconscious hiker in Monte Sano State Park Full Story

Addiction Recovery Program Looks To Expand

Ashley Carter tells us about a program in Morgan County that is helping men become fathers again

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 5:49 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods
Huntsville
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events