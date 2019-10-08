Clear

Rob's October 8 Forecast

Partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon. highs back to the mid to upper 70s.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 7:05 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 7:05 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
