Clear

Crews respond to six deadly wrecks

How first responders work to cope with the tragedies they see every day

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events