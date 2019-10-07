Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Family And Friends Mourn Teen Killed In Crash

Sierra Phillips spent time with friends of a teen killed in a crash on highway 72 near Huntsville.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 5:43 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods
Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events