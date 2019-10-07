Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Hartselle GameStop Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

GameStop robbery in Huntsville on Oct 4 2019

GameStop robbery in Huntsville on Oct 4 2019

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 4:02 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 4:12 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events