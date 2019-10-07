Clear

Monday Fast Cast

Monday Morning's Top Stories

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 7:49 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 7:49 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events