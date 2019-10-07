Clear
Rob's October 7th Forecast

Widespread rain begins to exit by the early afternoon.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 7:13 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 7:13 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
