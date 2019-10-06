News
Community Mourns Child Who Died In Hot Car
A Limestone County woman has been charged with murder in the death of her baby
Posted: Oct 6, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: James Hessler
