Clear
BREAKING NEWS Officials: Body of Kelsey Starling recovered at Smith Lake Full Story

Alcohol sales authorized at Alabama A&M University

How fans feel about the university's new alcohol policy

Posted: Oct 5, 2019 10:56 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events