Clear

Crews respond to motorcycle wreck

A motorcyclist and a pedestrian were injured in a Madison County wreck

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 10:57 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events