Road Closed for Utility work

from getting destroyed. happening now... ultility crews are on the scene working to fix torn down power lines. right now all lanes are closed on whitesburg drive between thornton avenue to center avenue-- waay 13's casey albritton is live on whitesburg avenue right now with the latest. casey? take a look behind me, utility crews are currently working to fix some power lines right off of thornton avenue... you can see no one is able to get into this area, and police are suggesting you take an alternate route. police say this all happened when a semi was driving down the road and the top of it got caught on some power lines... it pulled the lines down and bent a utility pole. utility workers say they are now having to replace the pole... before they can fix the wires. officials say this could take several more hours. now the power lines were brought down only minutes after a crash happened in this area-- sending one man to the hospital in serious condition. let me show you just how close all of this happened... this is where the power lines were pulled down... and this is where the crash was. take a look at this video... this is what it looked like when i got here around 9 a-m. huntsville police say a man was at a home to do some construction work-- he was unloading equipment off of a truck in the right north bound lane. that's when police say a van ran into him. police say there were no skid marks on the road as there would be if the van had tried to stop. officials say the equipment was not damaged... but the man is now in the hospital in serious condition. police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash... and utility crews say the pole and lines should be back up by this afternoon... but they are asking people to avoid the area until all that work is done. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.