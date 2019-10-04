Speech to Text for Drought In Jackson County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

extreme droughts can mean shortages in hay, wildfire increases, and poor air quality. officials say even a lighter could start a fire in a dry area of grass like the one i'm standing in. take a look at this map.... you can see all of the tennessee valley is suffering from level of dryness... jackson county has red in it... this means it's in an extreme drought... parts of madison, marshall, limestone and lincoln counties have dark organe... which means they are under a severe drought. the alabama forestry commission crew says they have been incredibly busy responding to fires in jackson county... they say they have been expecting one every day. take a look at this video of what's left of a fire that happened on wednesday in stevenson-- officials say it started after someone was burning garbage. the forestry commission says this fire hit multiple cars and 2 unoccupied homes. right now the state is under a fire alert and burn permits are only being issued on a case by case basis... right now officials say you need to be very careful... it's so dry outside that even if you're doing lawn work, your equipment could spark a fire. live in madison county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.