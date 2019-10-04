Speech to Text for Woman Asked To Get Meth Tested

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

himself. new this morning. deputies in limestone county arrested a woman after they say she asked them to test her meth's purity! a sheriff's officer spokesperson told the news currier jennifer hall pulled a bag with meth from a baby wipes container and said "i want this dope tested" she was arrested with drug possession charges.