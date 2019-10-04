Speech to Text for TX Murder Suspect Free for Weeks

new this morning. a capital murder suspect in texas was able to walk free for weeks! why? his ankle monitor was re-possessed for non payment! clint walker was granted bond with the condition that he wear an ankle monitor. but three months after being released the company that provided the monitor took it back because they say be was behind on payments! the county assistant district attorney said the repossession violated the contract between the company and the county. the county fired the security company.