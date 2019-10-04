Speech to Text for Vaping-Related Illnesses

the number of those suffering symptoms of vaping-related illnesses in the u-s has surpassed 1,000. the c-d-c released new numbers yesterday. 1,080 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 48 states and one u.s. territory. the count includes 18 deaths in 15 states. only alaska and new hampshire have yet to report a case. new research is giving insight into what may be causing the lung disease associated with vaping. a letter published wednesday in the new england journey of medicine found that the lung damage caused by e-cigarettes might be caused by chemicals in the vape liquid. researchers found the damage was similar to a chemical burn. now the question remains what those chemicals are that may be causing the injuries.