Speech to Text for Decision In Smollett Case

today. a chicago judge is expected to decide whether to let a former u-s attorney stay on as a special prosecutor examining the dismissal of charges against actor jussie smollett. the hearing comes after he revealed he co-hosted a fundraiser and donated money to the cook county state's attorney -- kim foxx. her office dropped the charges that accused jussie smollett of staging a racist, homophobic attack