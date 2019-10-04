Clear
Decision In Smollett Case

Judge to decide former U.S. Attorney to stay on case .

today. a chicago judge is expected to decide whether to let a former u-s attorney stay on as a special prosecutor examining the dismissal of charges against actor jussie smollett. the hearing comes after he revealed he co-hosted a fundraiser and donated money to the cook county state's attorney -- kim foxx. her office dropped the charges that accused jussie smollett of staging a racist, homophobic attack
