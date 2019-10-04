Speech to Text for Trash Pandas' Concessions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we now know who will be serving us peanuts and cracker jacks once baseball returns to north alabama! the rocket city trash pandas announced a food service partnership with a local food company. halsey food service -- which operates out of madison -- will provide food at the new stadium. it will be the exclusive food service provider for the stadium. you'll be able to enjoy hot dogs and other food from them at the ballpark when it opens next april.