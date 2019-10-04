Clear
Trash Pandas' Concessions

Halsey Food Service of Madison has been chosen to provide food at the Trash Pandas' stadium.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 8:19 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2019 8:19 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones

we now know who will be serving us peanuts and cracker jacks once baseball returns to north alabama! the rocket city trash pandas announced a food service partnership with a local food company. halsey food service -- which operates out of madison -- will provide food at the new stadium. it will be the exclusive food service provider for the stadium. you'll be able to enjoy hot dogs and other food from them at the ballpark when it opens next april.
