Speech to Text for Harvey Weinstein

new details in the case against disgraced movie mogul harvey weinstein. he was denied a stay of his upcoming trial and his request to move locations was also denied. he opted to have the trial moved to either albany, new york or suffolk county. prosecutors say weinstein raped a woman in a hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performed oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006. he has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts, including sexual assault and first degree rape. weinstein's trial is scheduled to start on january 6th, 2020.