King Arthur Flour Recall

new this morning. king arthur flour is under a recall, due to concerns over possible e-coli contamination. this is an expansion of a previous recall announced in june. the recall involves 5 pound and 25 pound bags of unbleached flour. according to the company, there have been no confirmed illnesses linked to the product. the f-d-a urges people to throw away affected products.