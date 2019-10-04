Clear
King Arthur Flour Recall

The 5 and 25 pound bags of King Arthur Flour are under recall due to possible E.Coli contamination.

Josh Jones

new this morning. king arthur flour is under a recall, due to concerns over possible e-coli contamination. this is an expansion of a previous recall announced in june. the recall involves 5 pound and 25 pound bags of unbleached flour. according to the company, there have been no confirmed illnesses linked to the product. the f-d-a urges people to throw away affected products.
