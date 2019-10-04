Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we start with waay 31's casey albritton. all of the tennessee valley is suffering from level of dryness... jackson county has red in it... this means it's in an extreme drought... parts of madison, marshall, limestone and lincoln counties have dark orange... which means they are under a severe drought. officials are warning people to not burn in fields and to be careful with lighters. rodneya we now know the names of the three finalists in the running for the madison county schools superintendent position. anthony j. buckner, tim guinn, and allen perkins were all chosen by the madison county school board to move forward in the process. all three of them are from north alabama and work in education. in about two weeks they will each have a 30 minute interview with the board. the board plans to make a decision by october 21st. marie... investigators are trying to figure out what drove a man to allegedly kill his mother and step-father and then himself! the limestone county coroner told waay 31 authorities still aren't sure how robert gilchrist committed the murders. the sheriff's office said he was recently released from prison in tennessee and was staying with his mom and her husband. jackson county sheriff's deputies arrested a man after a deadly crash nearly a year ago! david tipton was charged with homicide for the death of samantha frison last october. investigators said he hit her with his car at an intersection in bridgeport. he was indicted by a grand jury last month. authorities originally thought frison may have been stabbed to death! neighbors who live along the stretch of governor's drive near cass circle are worried about their safety on the road. this comes after 4 crashes on governor's drive in the past 36 hours-- including one that involved 4 cars near cass circle. neighbors told waay 31 they worry about the narrow lanes on governors drive and the people that speed past their street. the madison county sheriff's office arrested a second man in connection to a february murder in hazel green! u-s marshals located charles varise. he was recently sent to madison county. in march -- marshals arrested gregory harris in louisiana. the 2 are charged with killing grant binford in a home on singletree drive. investigators said the 2 broke into a home, demanded everything inside, and then shot binford in the stomach. he died weeks later in the hospital.