Speech to Text for Carson's Morning Forecast 10/4

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? the record heat and highs in the triple digits are finally over. friday will still be warm but tolerable with highs topping out in the lower 90s. it will be a perfect night for friday night football with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 70s throughout the games this evening across north alabama. we will warm up slightly for saturday, with a chance for an isolated shower especially closer to sand mountain. by sunday, the second cold front will make its way into the region, bringing a good soaking rain sunday evening through much of monday. this will not be a drought busting rain, but will certainly be beneficial as all of north alabama remains in a drought. once this second cold front moves through by tuesday morning, fall like temperatures finally arrive to the region with highs ranging in the mid 70s to right around 80 all next week.