Speech to Text for Botanical Garden Dealing With Drought

still in the air. new at ten... while the drought is impacting forests and fields -- it's also taking a toll on gardens! we spoke with the director at the huntsville botanical gardens. she said they've seen a major increase in their water bill because of all the extra time running sprinklers.. she told us the hot and dry conditions are nothing new.. she added that since we've seen periods of drought over the last few years - try planting native plants in your gardens at home! "our native plants are used to those conditions, where they learn to just go dormant and come back after that. that's their way of going to sleep when things get too rough. she also recommends mulching more frequently over the summer to keep moisture in