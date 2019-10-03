Speech to Text for Superintendent Position Down To 3 Finalists

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all apple and android devices. new at 10 -- the madison county school board is confident it will have a new superintendent selected by october 21st. today, the board cut the list of finalists from 5 to 3. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live outside the board of education with why the decision wasn't easy. in a room with barely anybody from the public and no candidates, the board initially decided on two finalists. but after a long discussion, they added a third finalist because the votes were so close. take a look at your screen, these are the three finalists now. one could be the next superintendent of madison county schools the initial two finalists were tim guinn and allen perkins.... anthony bucker was the late addition to round out the final 3. take pkg: take sot: dave weis - board of education president "the top two was the initial game plan there but i will always defer to the wishes of the board members and several felt it was appropriate to add the third member because it was close" madison county board of education president dave weis didn't expect three finalists would be chosen for the superintendent position on thursday. the three finalists all have experience in north alabama school districts. tim guinn is currently the assistant superintendent for the russellville board of education allen perkins is the familiar face, he is the director of equity and innovation for the madison county board of education. finally, anthony buckner is the curriculum supervisor for the jackson county board of education. one parent says hopes the new superintendent can address school sizes. take sot: julia cheek - madison county parent "it's a blessing we are able to provide that through the school system, i feel like it's concerning a little bit the numbers are so high though" the board members said there was a clear gap between their number 1 candidate and number 2. we don't know who the favorite is at this time, but we do know buckner is currently the third choice. the three candidates will have a second interview on october 17th, and weis hopes the public can be there to share their input before a decision is made. take sot: dave weis - board of education president "public support is important and necessary, as a board member said, this is an elected position, so we are doing their job, we are doing the responsibility of the people" the important dates coming up are october 17th, where each candidate will go through 30 minute interviews. after that, the board expects to vote on the new superintendent october 21st. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.