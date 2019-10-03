Speech to Text for 4 Crashes In 24 Hours Spark Concern From Neighbors

last 24 hours, there have been four crashes on governors drive! one involved four vehicles - and appeared to happen as someone was making a left turn onto cass circle. police tell us it was a chain reaction from someone following too closely. waay 31's shosh bedrosian heard concerns from people who live along that stretch ... and took them straight to the department of transportation. people who live on cass circle tell me they worry about the narrow lanes right here on governors drive and the people that speed past their street. but take a look at this dip right here at the entrance of their street. they tell me this problem is only making things worse... natali stock, lives off cass circle and governors drive "i'd like it if it was wider because that would definitely help me get out easier and i wouldn't have to risk my life every time i wanted to turn left" shannon dyer, lives off cass circle and governors drive "we almost didn't buy this house just because of the road and the turn. it's that serious" natali stock and shannon dyer tell me the only way onto and off of cass circle, is from governors drive. they say any left turn is a hazard, because the middle lane is narrow and there is no traffic light. natali stock, lives off cass circle and governors drive "i try my best not to get in the middle lane. in fact, i'm just afraid when there's traffic and we're bumper to bumper and it's just terrible." many drivers noticed that narrow turn lane back in the summer, when the contractor hired to repave governors drive made it too narrow. they were forced to fix it. but some say that lane is still too narrow. the alabama department of transportation tells me the turn lane is 8-feet wide... the minimum standard. and the travel lanes are now 10-feet. we did some digging and learned ... the industry minimum for travel lanes is 10-feet. the standard for turn lanes is 9-feet ... but only on new roads. the recommendation is 10-to-12 feet. neighbors told me ... that narrow turn lane is just one problem near cass. shannon dyer, lives off cass circle and governors drive "we need someone to take a look at the dip in our street, they need to fix that because that makes you take a huge pause" that dip causes their cars to bottom out unless they reduce their speed ... making them an easy target for oncoming traffic. i asked the state if anything can be done to repair the dip ... i'm waiting to hear back. the state official tells me that when a portion of cecil ashburn opens up at the end of the month, traffic on governors and in this area will be reduced....and so will the number of crashes. reporting in huntsville...sb--- waay 31 news. as for the turn lane - the d-o-t tells us their options are limited, because there's no space. we asked how wide the turn lane was prior to the re-paving. we were told "about 8-feet." as for the high volume of crashes this week - the state says most crashes on governors drive are caused by driver error. police have increased monitoring for speeders along