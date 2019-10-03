Speech to Text for Double Murder-Suicide Investigation Underway

brand new details tonight about a man accused of killing his mother and step-father, then taking his own life. a short time ago, the limestone county coroner told us they still don't know how robert gilchrist committed the murders. the bodies were discovered wednesday on some property on black road in athens.... after responding to a welfare check. waay 31's sydney martin is in limestone county with more new details about the case. investigators with the limestone county sheriff's office took down crime scene tape from the house on black road more than 24-hours after their investigation started. deputies were called to jerry and jamie phillip's home on wednesday after a family member was concerned about their well-being. the caller said she wasn't able to get in touch with the couple. but gilchrist told her his mom and step-dad didn't want to talk to her. investigators say gilchrist shot himself inside the home after the first deputy arrived. investigators then found a body in the garage, and another in a shed. the sheriff's office said gilchrist was recently released from prison in tennessee and was staying with his mom and her husband. they say they had answered a domestic violence related call recently involving the people at the home. coroner mike west said because of the heat ... he doesn't know how long the phillips' had been dead. west said investigators might work to determine when they were last seen alive. neighbors tell me they're saddened by all the violence in the county during the past month, but didn't want to talk on camera. syd, "the sheriff's office said investigators don't believe anyone else was involved in the killings and don't expect any charges. in limestone county sm waay 31