Clear

Crews On Scene After Brush Fire Reignites

Sierra Phillips was on the scene of a brush fire that re-ignited in Jackson County.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 6:46 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods

Speech to Text for Crews On Scene After Brush Fire Reignites

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more breaking news this evening.. waay 31 is still on the scene of a brush fire that re-ignited in jackson county. firefighters are expected to be out there for hours! thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's sierra phillips is still out there. sierra -- what have you learned since we talked to you at 5?
Huntsville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events