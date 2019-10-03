Speech to Text for Skilled To Work

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from a tennessee prison. with a growing need for more cost-effective types of manufacturing, companies in the aerospace sector are turning to additive manufacturing or 3d printing. in tonight's skilled to work, waay 31's will robinson-smith shows us how one school is partnering with local companies to offer a 3-d program. calhoun community college is one of only a handful that's putting a focus on the technology of additive manufacturing. in a few days, they will officially become a regional resource for 3d learning and working. oh, i had no idea i'd be doing this. caleb counter can count himself as one of a few students who can say he's worked on the lunar gateway. the module, designed by boeing, is being used as a prototype for the real deal, which will orbit the moon and help establish a permanent base on the lunar surface. i was amazed. i wasn't expecting it. and just walking into this area here is very, not overwhelming, but just...i was in awe. counter has this opportunity thanks to an additive manufacturing partnership that started about three years ago between boeing and calhoun community college. one of the benefits of using additive manufacturing in projects like the gateway module is it allows them to use unique design techniques like "generative design." it allows them to create these interestingly designed shapes, which are specifically molded to exactly what they need. gregory mobley oversees the additive program for boeing at marshall space flight center. he said he happened to meet calhoun's instructor, nina bullock, in pitsburgh when they were both getting credentialed. since we were just getting started in the area, we figured that was a great win-win situation for both of us because we could give the students some experience and get the knowledge that they have about 3d printing to us who were kind of new to the whole technology. calhoun has been in the additive game since 2011, but has revamped in the past few years after meeting with nasa and the university of alabama in huntsville. calhoun more than quadrupled the amount of working space they have and, over the summer, they launched a new curriculum in metal printing. they even received a free, direct metal laser melting printer from general electric last year to help in the initiative. we actually wrote a proposal and was selected by ge out of five other colleges worldwide. we were the only one that was a community college, but they felt like we would take this to the next level to help train the workforce. that next level is re-branding calhoun's additive space as the alabama center for additive manufacturing excellence or "acame."