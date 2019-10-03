Speech to Text for Joe Wheeler State Park

new at five... while these temperatures are worsening the drought and leading to fire alerts across north alabama... the weather is also helping some businesses. waay 31's breken terry explains. leaves are already falling here at joe wheeler state park not because it's fall but because it hasn't rained. the hot weather has extended the parks busy season bringing in more money. vincent- it still feels like august. frances vincent and her sisters are enjoying some fishing at joe wheeler state park. vincent jokingly says it's been this hot before. vincent- i have seen it hotter than this in october but it was back in the 50's. while it's decent fishing weather the drought mixed with the heat have sparked thousands of wildfires across the state and lead the alabama forestry commission issuing a fire danger advisory. just today the national parks service ordered a fire closure for the national parks in alabama, which means people can't burn campfires in those parks. but joe wheeler state park is actually busier because of the unusually hot weather. butler- we've had several calls. last saturday we were completely booked we have several new pontoons in. denita butler the marina manager at joe wheeler state park said normally this time of year it's their slow season. but their boats are staying booked up and people are still getting out on the water. butler- we've got several already rented for saturday but as it gets closer we will probably be booked also. as for campers at the park. they can still burn campfires they just have to be in a secure pit that's at every campsite. newton- as long as their in a pit they are perfectly legal but we do have our rangers monitoring and making sure everything stays under control. vincent told us she likes being able to sit in her t-shirt and fish in october but does want to see it cool down a bit. vincent- i like the weather like this. now it's fine when i'm down here fishing but when i have to go home and mow the grass that's not so great... look live tag: the pool here at the park will be open until the end of october, so enjoy the last few days of summer while you can. in rogersville bt waay31.