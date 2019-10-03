Speech to Text for Jackson County In Extreme Drought

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

31's sierra phillips shows us the danger it creates. only 3.5 percent of the country is in extreme drought right now-- and jackson county is in that small percentage. i'll move out of your way to show you what makes this drought so dangerous... the forestry commission says fires like these are popping up everyday in jackson county. sand mountain farmers also tell me they've seen crop loss because they just don't have the water to keep their crops growing. according to the state drought monitor when areas get to the level of drought ... they're at risk for soy bean pods shattering, hay shortages, low water levels in rivers and lakes, and water main breaks. people i talked to have already noticed low water levels in creeksy. there is some hope for rain, but the forestry commission says it's no time to let your guard down. washington "everybody thinks well we got rain now we can burn we can burn our garden spot off or this brush pile we've been thinking about burning for a couple of weeks, now they think its wet....a little bit of rain is going to soak up into the ground really quickly." lynn washington with the forestry commission also says if we do get a little bit of rain ... it might delay the statewide burn ban he's hoping for. in jackson county, sierra phillips waay31 news.