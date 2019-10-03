Speech to Text for City of Huntsville focusing on Hispanic community for Census

the 2020 census is fast approaching, and the city of huntsville is taking steps to make sure everyone is included. waay 31's alex torres-perez shows us how they're focusing on the latino community. ll: six months from now, census workers will be out in neighborhoods like this, knocking on your door asking for a head count. one group wants to put the hispanic community at ease, to make sure they're counted. lopez: "there are a lot of people who are afraid. they are afraid and nervous because of how things are now." feliciano lopez says he can understand why some hispanic people don't want to participate in next year's census. lopez: "one reason is because of immigration laws. they are afraid of the government knowing how many people are here or where they live. that's why they are scared." but the hispanic latino advisory council is trying to put their fears at ease. santiago: "the census does not share information with anybody. the language of the census is numbers." "they don't have names. they don't have anything that could identify anybody." participation in the census is important because it determines how much money each state gets from the federal government. that's why roberto santiago says everyone, no matter what their citizenship status may be, should participate. santiago: "the census objective is to count everybody who lives in a certain area because when you come to think about it we are all consumers. if we have a hospital, a school, a recreational center or sports center, it's for everybody to enjoy." lopez says he also wants to encourage everyone to participate in order to help his community . lopez: "we need that support. we need to unite and participate. we also need to trust in that association in order to help one another." ll: right now, the council is setting up booths at churches and events to get out the word. they're using the slogan huntsville cuenta or huntsville counts to motivate people. reporting in hsv atp waay 31 news. the advisory council is an official counting committee for next year's