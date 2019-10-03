Speech to Text for Madison County Commissioner working to protect farmers as heat and drought scorch land

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as the heat and drought scorch land ... a madison county commissioner is working to protect farmers. it comes after a field fire this week destroyed more than 20 acres of soybeans. waay 31's sydney martin shows us how the mission, is personal. syd, "madison county district 1 normally uses this truck to spray herbicides on the side of the road to keep weeds from growing. now they have filled it with water to hopefully stop fires from crossing the road during the drought." roger jones, district 1 commissioner,"i have been a farmer all my life." madison county commissioner roger jones told me the current drought is something he hasn't seen in decades. roger jones, district 1 commissioner, "it is so dry. we haven't had any rain in this area to amount to anything in over a month. and with harvest starting it is very dangerous in fields combining soybeans." after a fire this week in meridianville, he decided county employees will use their equipment to hopefully prevent any other fires that pop up from spreading. roger jones, district 1 commissioner,"we have a truck that is set up to spray the road side so why not use it to hopefully keep the fire from jumping the road." jones said the fire that destroyed more than 25 acres of soybeans jumped the road 6 times threatening cotton fields and other crops. his workers used the truck to spray down the grass and helped firefighters stop more crops from getting destroyed. jones said with the drought, they're all working to do anything they can to make sure combines aren't sparking large fires in their fields. roger jones, district 1 commissioner,"just trying to be really careful in the cotton harvest we are being sure we have plenty of fire extinguishers on our equipment." in madison county sm waay 31 news.