Speech to Text for Jackson County firefighters battle against extreme drought

the weekend. happening now- jackson county is now in an extreme drought. it was upgraded in today's latest drought monitor. and the forestry commission tells us fires are popping up everyday. waay31s sierra phillips joins us live from stevenson -- where a fire just started back up! she shows us how firefighters are scrambling to contain it. i'm going to move out of your way so i can show you what's left of this fire in stevenson. take a look at the burnt grass covered in ash. the fire spread for 7 acres. officials say this fire probably started when someone was burning garbage....but they expect another one any minute. washington- "we are having fires everyday" lynn washington and his alabama forestry commission crew have been incredibly busy lately helping fire departments stop fires. washington- "we had one monday, we had one tuesday, we had one wednesday, and i'm expecting one today." washington says its happening because of how dry its been here in the county combined with people still burning. take a look at what remains from wednesday's fire in stevenson, when i was out there thursday some parts of the land were still smoking. the forestry commission says this fire hit multiple cars and 2 unoccupied homes. but even this fire isn't stopping people from burning, even though the state is under a fire alert and burn permits are only being issued on a case by case basis. one neighbor told me he's actually taken time out of his day to ask people to not burn. badgett- "i tell them you need to put that out because its going to start a big ole fire." and washington says unfortunately, he's not seeing an end to this anytime soon. washington- "somebody with a lighter could burn up a grass field without even trying that hard." washington also says the last time it got this dry was three years ago ... and the governor issued a full burn ban