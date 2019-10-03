Clear
Toney Fire

Multiple Agencies fight a single house fire in Toney.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 8:32 AM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 8:32 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones

new this morning. toney fire and rescue said in a facebook post multiple agencies helped them fight a fire! the fire happened at a home on kelsey lynn lane in toney. the fire deparment said the fire spread from the basement to the attic of the house. it took crews 45 minutes to put out the fire! later they had to use foam to put out hot spots. luckily -- no one was hurt in the fire but the american red cross is helping the family who lived in the home.
