Speech to Text for Morgan County Commission Lawsuit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

see him -- call police! this morning we're learning more about a lawsuit filed against the morgan county commission. waay 31's casey albritton is live in morgan county with details on the lawsuit. casey? pat...marie... i'm here at the morgan county schools office... and there's a new law that would give online sales tax money schools in the area. the alabama education association says the commission board is going against it... so now they want to sue. officials say roughly a million dollars would come from the sales tax in fiscal year 2020... and then the law would give 95 percent of that to schools in morgan county. because of the disagreement between the association and commission, yesterday they agreed to put the money from the online sales tax into an account so no one can access it for now. the a-e-a tells us both decatur city schools and hartselle city schools have already budgeted for these funds. wendy lang, who represents aea district 5, says this court case is pivotal for the children in alabama. we don't want something to happen to the money that could go to take care of the children in this county. so this was very important to us we reached out to the commission board and commission chair, ray long, said he couldn't comment because of the lawsuit. the exact amount of money that would be given to the schools will be made known in a couple of weeks, once the first payment is deposited into the account. the commission says they expect the next hearing on this case to come within the next 60 days. live in morgan county, casey albritton,