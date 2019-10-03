Clear
Drug Possession Charge

Morgan Co. man charged when over a pound of marijuana was found in his car.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 8:28 AM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 8:28 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones

new details on a man who deputies say got away from them during a traffic stop! the morgan county sheriff's office said they arrested keontey staten. he is charged with possession of marijuana. deputies say when they pulled him over for a traffic stop they discovered more than a pound of weed in his car! that's when they say he drove away from deputies.
