Speech to Text for Drug Possession Charge

new details on a man who deputies say got away from them during a traffic stop! the morgan county sheriff's office said they arrested keontey staten. he is charged with possession of marijuana. deputies say when they pulled him over for a traffic stop they discovered more than a pound of weed in his car! that's when they say he drove away from deputies.