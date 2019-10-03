Speech to Text for Armed Robbery at Phillips 66

this morning madison police are looking for a man they say robbed a gas station with a handgun. it happened at the phillips 66 gas station on hughes road -- that's less than two miles from the madison police department. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the madison police department with what we know so far. information is limited this morning but we do know there were no injuries or damage to property. the robbery happened around nine-30 last night... that's when they say a black man wearing a mask robbed the gas station at gunpoint. right now it's unclear if he got away with any money or merchandise... madison police are still looking for him -- and say he is armed. i will be reaching out to the madison police department this morning to see if there is any new information they can release. once i learn anything i will update you both here and online at waay-tv-dot-com reporting live in madison, rr, waay 31 news.