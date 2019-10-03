Speech to Text for GM Profit Losses

600-million dollars! that's how much money one consulting firm says g-m will lose in profits by the end of the week because of the strike! "the anderson economic group" predicts g-m could lose 90 million dollars a day if negotiators don't strike a deal. g-m says their bottom line isn't the only thing being hit hard by the strike. the automaker reports more than 92-hundred workers in the u-s, canada and mexico are being impacted by the picket lines.