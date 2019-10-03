Clear
BREAKING NEWS Traffic alert: Crash slows traffic at Governors Drive, Dug Hill Road Full Story

GM Profit Losses

The Anderson Economic Group says GM could lose $90 million a day if UAW strike continues.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 8:19 AM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 8:19 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones

Speech to Text for GM Profit Losses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

600-million dollars! that's how much money one consulting firm says g-m will lose in profits by the end of the week because of the strike! "the anderson economic group" predicts g-m could lose 90 million dollars a day if negotiators don't strike a deal. g-m says their bottom line isn't the only thing being hit hard by the strike. the automaker reports more than 92-hundred workers in the u-s, canada and mexico are being impacted by the picket lines.
Huntsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events