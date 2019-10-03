Clear
UAW Strike Continues

Union negotiators reject contract offered by GM.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 8:13 AM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 8:13 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones

new details this morning on the united auto workers union strike against general motors! union negotiators rejected a contract offered by g-m! the contract offered has a wage increase or lump-sum payments in all 4 years. but -- the union rejected the deal because they say it took money from other places to fund profit sharing, and didn't give temporary workers a clear path to a full time job. talks will resume later this morning as the 49-thousand person strike is in its third week.
