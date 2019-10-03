Speech to Text for Inmate Escape

authorities in central alabama are searching for the man on your screen. wesley staten reportedly left his job site in alabaster around 11:30 yesterday morning. staten has several tattoos on his face. he was last seen wearing a white collard shirt, jeans and white tennis shoes. he was serving a sentence on drug charges out of marshall county. if you see him -- call police!