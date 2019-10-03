Clear
Inmate Escape

Wesley Staten left his work site in Alabaster Wednesday morning.

Josh Jones

authorities in central alabama are searching for the man on your screen. wesley staten reportedly left his job site in alabaster around 11:30 yesterday morning. staten has several tattoos on his face. he was last seen wearing a white collard shirt, jeans and white tennis shoes. he was serving a sentence on drug charges out of marshall county. if you see him -- call police!
