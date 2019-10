Speech to Text for Inmate Recaptured

an escaped inmate is back behind bars this morning. authorities recaptured quincy tisdale on glenn street in decatur. they say tisdale left his job assignment in decatur monday around 3:30 p-m. he is currently serving a 2-year sentence for assault.