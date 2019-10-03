Speech to Text for Van with Wheelchair Lift Stolen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening now -- a huntsville man wants help finding his van that's equipped with a wheelchair lift! according to the police report someone stole the van monday morning. the van belongs to thomas dawson, a huntsville man who had part of his leg amputated in 2013. he told us he'd had the van for years and his favorite hat was sitting on the dashboard. he said when the van was stolen -- so was some of his freedom. in some ways, its my freedom, there are some handicap transportation services but they only work during the day, they're overloaded, they're not cheap butted with cheated.....its a vehicle, it has an obvious wheelchair lift in the back. what kind of person would take that? if you see a 2007 maroon chrysler mini-van with a yellow smear on the right front bumper, please report it to huntsville police. we have more information on the