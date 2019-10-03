News
BREAKING NEWS Traffic alert: Crash slows traffic at Governors Drive, Dug Hill Road
Carson's Morning Forecast 10/3
One more day of record heat before relief finally arrives!
Posted: Oct 3, 2019 7:45 AM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Clear
83°
Hi: 98° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
80°
Hi: 99° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
79°
Hi: 97° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
82°
Hi: 98° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
79°
Hi: 98° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Most Popular Stories
3 people found dead in Athens; homicide investigation underway
Huntsville police identify man found dead at Big Spring Park
Madison police respond to armed robbery on Hughes Road
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Franklin County woman devotes life to helping women overcome drug addiction
Countdown begins for Alabama STAR ID requirement
Huntsville police: Suspect shot man during confrontation about bullying
A teacher says he was fired for refusing to use male pronouns for a transgender student
Bernie Sanders cancels presidential campaign events 'until further notice' after heart procedure
Changes to Medicaid, Medicare rules have direct impact on Alabama patients
