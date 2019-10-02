Clear

Police respond to armed robbery on Hughes Road

Police responded to the scene of an armed robbery at the Phillips 66 on Hughes Road Wednesday night

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
75° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events