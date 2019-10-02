Speech to Text for Man asks for help after wheelchair lift van stolen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vehicle, it has an obvious wheelchair lift in the back. what kind of person would take that?" you just heard from a huntsville amputee who is asking for your help to find his van that's equipped with a wheelchair lift! huntsville police have officially reported it as stolen. the report says the van was stolen monday morning from the cobblestone condominiums, off seven pine circle and sparkman drive. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live outside the huntsville police department with just how important this van is to the man who owns it. dan, huntsville police say at this time they do not know where the 2007 chrysler town and country is. the van belongs to thomas davis, a huntsville man who had part of his leg amputated in 2013.... he says - when the van stolen - some of his freedom was as well. take sot: thomas dawson - wheelchair lift van stolen "and it just... helps... it was also my independence and i kind of needed to transport it" thomas dawson depends on his maroon van with a wheelchair lift to get....well....anyw here. on monday morning, dawson tells me he was waiting for his mother to pick him up in the van to go to the hospital. but the 2007 chrysler never showed up. take sot: thomas dawson - wheelchair lift van stolen "it had been spotted by a neighbor just the previous night around midnight or so, so, someone stole it in the early morning hours" huntsville police have confirmed they have a report on the stolen vehicle, but so far, they haven't been able to find it. dawson says he's had the van for years... with a wheelchair lift and his favorite hat sitting on the dashboard. in march of 2013, dawson tells me he had a medical emergency. doctor's at huntsville hospital made a diagnosis, and an amputation was necessary. take sot: thomas dawson - wheelchair lift van stolen "basically the bones in my ankle were starting to breakdown and my leg bone was slowly starting to push down through my foot" dawson tells me family members would drive the wheelchair lift van to pick him up, wherever he needed to go. whether it be a hospital visit or a trip the store, it was an everyday necessity. now it's missing. hoping to find it, dawson is asking for help. because to him, it's more than 4 wheels. take sot: thomas dawson - wheelchair lift van stolen "in some ways, its my freedom, there are some handicap transportation services but they only work during the day, they're overloaded, they're not cheap" if you see a 2007 maroon chrysler mini-van with a yellow smear on the right front bumper, please report it to huntsville police. we will have more information on the van on our website at waay tv dot com. reporting live in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news.