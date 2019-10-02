Speech to Text for Jordyn Peters on Muscle Shoals season through six

way!!! its cool to see north alabama guys play at the college level.. just last week against missisippi state auburn d-b- jordyn peters had a fumble recovery.. the muscle shoals stand out talked florida but he can't resist bragging on his alma mater muscle shoals.. who's undefeated so far this season... and of course hes keeping up with the trojans!! his little brother jacob peters is senior on muscle shoals.. he even had an interception last week in the rivalry game against florence. i was on facetime with my mom watching when he did it so it was great, just seeing that they're also undefated, i feel like they'll win it all this year, they got a lot of good players on our team. his face just lights up talking about his alma mater i love it, ok yes muscle shoals has all the tools to be the real deal... with nebraska commit, logan smothers, at qb, jackson bratton the bama commit on defense with jacob peters... who has tons of talent.. decatur is up next